Prime Minister to visit Canada for trade and security talks

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Canada later this week to meet Mark Carney for talks on security and economic partnerships.

The Times reported that the pair will meet on June 14, ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta, against the backdrop of growing concerns about Donald Trump’s trade war against its northern neighbour and repeated threats to annex Canada.

Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested turning Canada into its 51st state and imposed tariffs that led to retaliation from Ottawa.

The Canadian prime minister made the trip to Washington DC last month in a bid to ease tensions, but was dealt a blow last week when the US president doubled tariffs on steel imports.

Only the UK was spared from the White House’s tariff hike, thanks to a deal struck between the two countries.

Levies will remain at 25% for imports from the UK, however Britain could still be subject to the higher 50% rate from July.

Sir Keir Starmer’s trade pact with the US, struck last month, included relief on the steel and aluminium tariffs, but the implementation is yet to be finalised.

The Prime Minister’s trip follows a royal visit by the King, who warned Canada is facing a “critical moment” in its history, with the world a “more dangerous and uncertain place” in a speech to open the nation’s parliament.

Charles delivered an address written by the Canadian government that said Mr Carney’s administration would bond with “reliable trading partners and allies”, a move that follows Mr Trump’s economic tactics.

Many Canadians have seen the King’s two-day visit to Ottawa as a symbol of support for the nation that has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump.

Charles told the parliament “self-determination” was among a number of values Canada held dear and the government was “determined to protect”.