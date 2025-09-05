Starmer seeks to move on after Rayner resignation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will seek to draw a line under the row over Angela Rayner’s tax affairs following Friday’s wide-ranging reshuffle.

Ms Rayner quit as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader following an official probe into her admission that she did not pay enough stamp duty on a seaside home she bought earlier this year.

Her sudden resignation prompted the first major reshuffle of Sir Keir’s premiership, in which he sacked two ministers, promoted two and moved 10 into different roles.

The changes, which affected half the Cabinet, included a move for David Lammy from the Foreign Office to become Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Lammy himself was replaced by Yvette Cooper, with Shabana Mahmood moving from the Ministry of Justice to the Home Office.

The reshuffle also comes just four days after Sir Keir carried out a smaller shake-up of his Downing Street team, announcing that his Government was now entering “phase two”.

Sources suggested Friday’s changes had given the Government a renewed sense of purpose, and the Prime Minister will now hope he can move on from a difficult week as he prepares for Labour’s party conference at the end of the month and the Budget in November.

Some Labour MPs have welcomed the changes, particularly praising the appointment of the “ruthless” Ms Mahmood as Home Secretary.

But several suggested to the PA news agency they had been rocked by Ms Rayner’s departure, saying they were “gutted” or “depressed” by the turn of events.

Sir Keir also faces the prospect of a party conference dominated by manoeuvring for the deputy leadership spot left vacant by Ms Rayner.

Few MPs were willing to discuss potential candidates for the contest late on Friday, suggesting it was too soon after the reshuffle.

But the election could prove tricky for the Prime Minister, with some already touting it as a factional battle and a referendum on his leadership.

The centrist Labour First group warned its supporters on Friday that “the left of the party will already be mobilising for this contest, seeking to reclaim influence and steer the party away from the strategy that won us a landslide victory in 2024”.

Meanwhile, left-wing Labour MP Richard Burgon has already cautioned against the race to replace the deputy leader becoming a “stitch-up”.

Labour’s national executive committee is expected to meet on Monday to agree a timetable for the contest.