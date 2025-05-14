UK does not need to be a ‘supplicant’ to EU in forthcoming talks – Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK does not need to be a “supplicant” to the EU to improve its trading relationship, Kemi Badenoch is to warn before the Government’s forthcoming negotiations with the bloc.

The Conservative leader will also claim that “Eurocrats” have “had a 10-year tantrum over Brexit”, and accuse Sir Keir Starmer of forgetting that the UK has led European nations on issues like Ukraine, as she visits Brussels.

The Tory leader’s remarks at the International Democratic Union forum, a conference of centre-right politicians from across the globe, comes before the UK-EU summit in London next week.

Britain and the bloc will discuss closer trade alignment when they meet, after the Government said it wanted to repair ties with the EU.

Sir Keir and EU leaders have said they want to see closer defence and security co-operation, and both sides have expressed interest in a youth mobility scheme and aligned farming standards.

Such measures could result in trade-offs for the UK, as easier access to EU markets would likely come at the expense of being able to set its own rules.

In her speech in Brussels, Mrs Badenoch is expected to say: “We can improve our relationship with European countries, but not by being a supplicant. Keir Starmer seems willing to give up our fish to the French and to pay to be allowed to be part of a defence pact.

“He forgets Britain is Europe’s prime military power and we led the way in supporting Ukraine. We should be working through Nato with our allies on the continent, not seeing our citizens pushed to the back of a passport queue because Eurocrats in Brussels have had a 10-year tantrum over Brexit.”

Hitting out at Labour, she will add: “My worry is that when Labour negotiates, Britain loses. From paying to give away our territory in Chagos to the tiny tariff agreement with President Trump which the Prime Minister overhyped, he assumes a weaker position.

“That’s why my party is clear that we will reverse any deal which breaks my five Brexit tests. We need to put our national interest first and move forwards – not reopen the battles of the past.”