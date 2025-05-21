Starmer urged to ‘deploy every tool’ to free jailed British activist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged by 100 MPs and peers to “deploy every tool” available to help free a jailed British citizen on hunger strike for more than 80 days.

A letter from the parliamentarians sent to the Prime Minister warns the case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah is at a “vital stage” and a resolution is required to protect his health and that of his mother, who has also stepped up her long-term hunger strike.

British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Mr Abd El-Fattah, 43, has been detained in Egypt since September 29 2019 and, in December 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

The cross-party group of MPs and peers argue Mr Abd El-Fattah is a “political prisoner” who should have been released once his five-year period of being detained ended in September 2024.

They add he has been “acutely unwell” in prison and has experienced vomiting, stomach pains, dizziness and blurred vision.

Sir Keir pressed Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in February to release Mr Abd El-Fattah, but the parliamentarians have expressed “mounting concern about the lack of concrete progress” on the case.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of Egypt’s rulers and is unable to see his young son, who lives in Brighton.

The Free Alaa campaign said his mother, Laila Soueif, has not eaten any food since September 29 2024 and this week resumed her full, zero calorie, hunger strike diet after previously consuming a 300-calorie liquid nutritional supplement since the start of March.

It added Ms Soueif has been on hunger strike for 234 days and she now weighs 7st 10lbs (49 kilogrammes) having lost 5st 9lb (36kg) – 42% of her original body weight.

The letter from the MPs and peers to Sir Keir stated: “We are requesting an urgent update on progress, given the serious risks both to his health and that of his mother Laila Soueif, who has been on hunger strike in support of him since September 2024.”

After welcoming Sir Keir’s previous commitments to help, they added: “We write with mounting concern about the lack of concrete progress on Alaa’s case, more than two months after your call with President Sisi.

“Time is in desperately short supply in this case. Alaa has been acutely unwell in prison, experiencing vomiting, stomach pains, dizziness and blurred vision.

“Meanwhile, Laila’s health continues to deteriorate. She has not eaten proper food for more than seven months.

“Prime Minister, we remain gravely concerned about the implications for Alaa’s family if the path to resolve his case and secure his release cannot be found very soon.

“There is also no doubt in our minds that if the health of Laila or Alaa is further damaged by this ordeal, this would have serious long-term implications for the British-Egyptian bilateral relationship.

“We urge you to deploy every tool at your Government’s disposal at this vital stage. We offer our support to your efforts on behalf of Alaa and his family in any way needed.”