Britain to expand nuclear deterrent fleet of new fighter jets

The UK is set to buy a fleet of new fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, in what Downing Street has called the “biggest strengthening” of Britain’s posture “in a generation”.

Britain will buy 12 F35A jets and join Nato’s airborne nuclear mission in the move, which was confirmed while Sir Keir Starmer is at the alliance’s summit in The Hague.

The jets, a variant of the F35Bs the UK already uses, can carry conventional weapons, but can also be equipped with nuclear bombs.

The Prime Minister has said that the UK “can no longer take peace for granted” and that the move shows ministers are “investing in our national security”.

Sir Keir is gathered with leaders of other Nato nations – including Donald Trump – in the Hague, where they are expected to formally agree a 5% of GDP defence and security spending pledge.

The Prime Minister said: “In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security, ensuring our armed forces have the equipment they need and communities up and down the country reap the benefits from our defence dividend.”

The decision on the jets represents a victory for the Royal Air Force, which has long pushed for a return of its nuclear capabilities since the last British air-dropped nuclear weapon was withdrawn from service after the end of the Cold War.

Since then, the UK’s nuclear deterrent has been carried exclusively by the Royal Navy’s submarines, which the Government has also promised to invest in renewing with four new vessels.

Nato’s nuclear mission involves allied aircraft being equipped with American B61 bombs stockpiled in Europe.

Seven nations currently contribute so-called “dual capability aircraft” to Nato’s nuclear mission, but the use of nuclear weapons would require the authorisation of the alliance’s nuclear planning group as well as the US president and British prime minister.

Alongside the nuclear announcement, the UK is set to provide 350 air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sir Keir and Defence Secretary John Healey push for Nato to provide Kyiv with further support.

The delivery will be funded by £70 million raised from the interest on seized Russian assets.

Sir Keir said: “Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin’s barbaric and illegal war, so it is only right we use the proceeds from seized Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the air defence it needs.”

Mr Trump is also among the world leaders at the summit, and told reporters on the way to the Netherlands that it would depend “on your definition” when asked if he would commit to Nato’s Article 5, which requires members to defend each other from attack.

Wednesday is expected to see Nato allies formally sign up to the target of spending 5% of the GDP on defence.

It is a significant jump from the current 2% Nato target, and details of what counts towards it are due to be set out during this week’s summit, but it is likely to include spending on energy and border security as well as intelligence agencies.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir said that the UK would stick to its commitment not to raise taxes to reach the new target.

“Clearly we’ve got commitments in our manifesto about not making tax rises on working people and we will stick to our manifesto commitments,” the Prime Minister told reporters in the Netherlands.

Sir Keir spent his first day at the summit in meetings with other world leaders, including Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.