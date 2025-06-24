More Labour MPs signal rebellion against Government over welfare reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More Labour MPs have signalled they are willing to rebel over the Government’s welfare cuts after Sir Keir Starmer declared he would “press on” with next week’s vote.

Overall, 134 MPs are now backing an amendment that would effectively threaten the Government’s proposed changes, an Order Paper published by Parliament late on Wednesday indicated.

Among the new signatories on Tuesday night from Sir Keir’s party were Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel, as well as Danny Beales who represents Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Hertford and Stortford MP Josh Dean and Bradford West MP Naz Shah are also among the new Labour signatories, taking the total rebels from Sir Keir’s party to about 120.

A number of MPs from Northern Irish parties have also backed the amendment, as well as former Labour MPs who currently sit as independents in the Commons, including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, and Rosie Duffield who resigned the Labour whip last year.

Further MPs are thought to be supportive of the motion, but have not signed.

The Government is faced with the prospect of a major revolt when the welfare Bill comes before the Commons in a vote set for July 1.

It comes as the social security minister is set to take questions from a committee of MPs on Wednesday on the Government’s reforms.

On Wednesday, Sir Stephen Timms will take questions from the Work and Pensions Committee, which is chaired by one of the Labour signatories to the amendment, Debbie Abrahams.

Speaking on Tuesday from The Hague, where he is attending the Nato summit, Sir Keir said that a vote on the reforms are “not a confidence vote” but are about “reforming” the system.

Asked if he would offer concessions to placate MPs unhappy with the reforms, he told Sky News: “We’re pressing on with a vote on this because we need to bring about reform.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added his voice to the senior figures calling on the Government to reconsider.

He told BBC Newsnight: “When the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) delivers its collective wisdom in such numbers, it is invariably right. And it is right on this.

“I would say to the Government, listen to the PLP.”

His comments came after his London counterpart, Sir Sadiq Khan, said that ministers “must urgently think again” about the plans.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, who has already taken steps to soften the impact of the welfare Bill, has been locked in talks with backbenchers as she seeks to win over those opposed to the plans.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch said the Tories would lend the Government votes but only if Labour rules out tax rises in the autumn budget as well as reducing unemployment and lowering the welfare budget.

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch said her party would offer support for the Bill but on the condition that the Government agree to take steps that “align with our core Conservative principles”.

She claimed the welfare budget would need to be slashed further, unemployment would need to come down and “no new tax rises in the autumn”.

Under the proposals in the Bill, eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability payment in England, will be limited along with the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).

However, the legislation published last week will give existing claimants a 13-week phase-out period of financial support, in what was seen as a bid to head off opposition.

Ministers have previously said the reforms could save up to £5 billion-a-year.