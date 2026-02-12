Katie Holmes remembers ‘beloved’ Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Holmes has said the death of her “beloved” Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek is “a lot to process” as she recalled their “adventures of a unique youth”.

The actress starred opposite Van Der Beek for the duration of the teen drama, in one of the central relationships – that of Dawson and Joey.

Van Der Beek died on Wednesday aged 48 after suffering from bowel cancer.

In a handwritten letter, which she posted on Instagram, Holmes said: “James, Thank you.

“To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each others’ hearts are safe in their expression…

“These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth…”

“Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art—creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero.

“I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it.”

Addressing Van Der Beek’s wife and their six children, she said: “To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion.”

She captioned the post: “I formed some words with a heavy heart.

“This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved.

“Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”

Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003.

He starred opposite Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams as the central quartet of hyper-articulate teens who were constantly embroiled in complex romantic entanglements.

Celebrity friends of Van Der Beek, including Zoe Saldana and Jon M Chu, are among those who have donated to help his family with medical expenses.

The Gofundme fundraiser has already raised more than one million dollars in the first 24 hours and Guardians Of The Galaxy star Saldana has pledged 2500 dollars a month.

Crazy Rich Asians director Chu made a one-off donation of 10,000 dollars, as did talent manager Guy Oseary.

Lyn Lear, the widow of screenwriter and producer Norman Lear, has pledged 5000 dollars a month to help his family following his death.

His family announced his death on Wednesday, saying he faced his final days “with courage, faith and grace”.

The Gofundme campaign, written on behalf of Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly, says the actor’s family faced “not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain” during his illness.

It says: “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.

“The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.

“Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”

Busy Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell in Dawson’s Creek, wrote on Instagram: “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today.

“Every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.

“But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children.

“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed.”

His death comes just months after the show’s cast reunited to help raise money for his cancer treatment.

Sentiments were echoed by Kerr Smith, who starred alongside Van Der Beek for five seasons as Jack McPhee.

“I’m so grateful for being able to call James a brother,” he said on Instagram. “I’ll miss him deeply. Rest Easy.”

In September, the Dawson’s Creek reunion event was organised in support of the US actor and the charity F Cancer.

The night was attended by his former co-stars, including Williams, Holmes and Jackson.

Van Der Beek had planned to be there, but was too unwell due to two stomach viruses.

His role was taken by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who posted a picture of himself and Van Der Beek’s family from the night on Instagram and said his “whole heart” was with them.

The family statement released by his wife Kimberly on Wednesday, said: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning.

“He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time.

“Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”