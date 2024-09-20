Body found in search for missing Channel 4 TV chaplain

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A body has been found in the search for Channel 4 star Katherine Watson, who was reported missing on Thursday.

The 50-year-old had last been seen in the Heaton Road area of Newcastle, at about 1pm, with Northumbria Police saying they were “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

After extensive searches, the force said a body had been found in the Jesmond Dene area of the city.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, police believe it to be Ms Watson and her next of kin have been informed.

In a statement on social media, they said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts are with Katherine’s loved ones at this difficult time. We will continue to support them in any way we can and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

She had previously served in the army, having joined at the age of 18 in 1992. Ms Watson went on to serve in Bosnia, Croatia and Northern Ireland before leaving the military in 2002.

She went on to work at the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for more than 16 years and was made head of chaplaincy in 2020.

In 2022, she starred in the Channel 4 series Geordie Hospital, which filmed staff ranging from doctors and nurses to porters and chaplains.

Speaking of her role within the hospital, she said: “We try to help in so many ways, from helping get hold of food bank vouchers for someone or baptising a baby which might be likely to die in a few hours, or moving a little one down to the chapel of rest - there really is so much in our remit.”

Taking to social media, one of her friends wrote: “Katie is one of the most wonderful women I’ve the pleasure of knowing. A veteran, a woman who has helped so many as a hospital chaplain too”.