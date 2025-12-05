George, Charlotte and Louis get into the festive spirit at Kate’s carol service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s children got into the festive spirit of togetherness when they left their names on a symbolic tree.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, joined their parents at Kate’s annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey and enjoyed an evening of seasonal songs.

The smartly dressed trio hung loops of red paper bearing their handwritten names on a “Connection Tree”. It represents togetherness and the importance of moments of connection, and was covered with paper chains created as each guest left a loop with their name.

Kate arrived at the abbey without her family and before the service began to meet some of the stars performing or giving readings, including Hollywood actors Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor and singer Katie Melua.

She told Dan Smith, lead singer with Bastille, that her children had been looking forward to the service: “They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition.”

The royal children were later pictured holding candles with the rest of the churchgoers during the service.

Among the congregation were Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her brother James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet, Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Michael of Kent who arrived in a wheelchair.

Celebrity chef Dame Mary Berry, who created a Christmas wreath on display in the abbey, was also among the guests alongside members of the Lionesses and Red Roses.

Kate expressed her appreciation to the performers when they met before the service started and she thanked Winslet and Ejiofor, who both later gave readings, and told Cornish folk singers Fisherman’s Friends: “I’m sure you’ll be brilliant, thank you so much.”

The Princess added: “It’s a busy time I know for everybody.”

Band member Jeremy Brown, who is a lobster fisherman, praised Kate for staging the event, now in its fifth year, which has the 2025 theme of celebrating love in all its forms.

He said: “That’s a lot of the appeal for actually coming up and doing this, to be honest with you, is the work she does.

“She does fantastic work for all these people and and we like to think we canjust be part of that. If we can make somebody smile, we’re happy to do that.”

The service recognised individuals from across the UK who have dedicated or volunteered their time to others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.

Among the community stalwarts invited was Ann Davies, 81, a volunteer cook for almost a decade with the Moses Project, a charity providing mentoring and support for men with past and current addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Ms Davies from Teesside also volunteers as a responsible adult at Middlesbrough police station, supporting vulnerable people who have been arrested.

She said: “The thing about volunteer work is you do it without expecting anything in return, you do it because you love it.

“I’m like a grandmother to the guys at Moses, we’re all family.”