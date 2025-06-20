Kate breaks silence to praise children’s hospices after missing Royal Ascot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has lauded the "life-changing work" of children’s hospices across the UK, just days after her absence from Royal Ascot.

In a heartfelt tribute, Kate praised the vital support offered by the institutions dedicated to caring for society’s youngest at the end of their lives.

She highlighted how these hospices also succeed in "lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play".

Her commendation comes as she continues to balance her public duties following her cancer treatment.

This was the main reason cited for her surprise decision to miss Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales visited Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice near Cardiff in January ( PA )

Since announcing in January she is in remission, the princess has been gradually returning to public duties.

Her appearances have increased in recent weeks, attending three high-profile events – Trooping the Colour, the annual Order of the Garter service, and a visit to a V&A storage facility in London.

It is understood Kate is trying to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements that have featured an element of flexibility since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate’s written message, posted on social media ahead of the end of Children’s Hospice Week this weekend, said: “No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life.

“Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heart-broken, fearful of the future and often desperately isolated.”

Speaking in her role as royal patron of two children’s hospices, she added: “Being able to access the support of one of the UK’s 54 children’s hospices means they don’t have to face that future alone.

open image in gallery Kate helping pot plants and herbs during a visit to The Nook children’s hospice in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, in 2020 ( PA )

“As patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children’s hospices.

“Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the life-changing work they do and thanking them for the vital care they provide to children and families experiencing the most challenging times.”

The national Children’s Hospice Week is led by children’s palliative care charity Together for Short Lives and the event is dedicated to raising awareness of children’s hospice services.

Nick Carroll, chief executive officer of Together for Short Lives, said about Kate: ““Her ongoing support for Children’s Hospice Week over many years has helped to raise much-needed awareness of the life-changing work children’s hospices do, every day of the year.

“Their extraordinary lifeline care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses enables families to make the most of their lives together, whether that’s for years, months or only hours.”