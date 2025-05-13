Kate hailed a ‘fashion icon’ as she presents award in Victoria Beckham suit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales was called a “style icon” as she celebrated young British fashion talent wearing a Victoria Beckham outfit.

Kate presented a prestigious industry award to designer Patrick McDowell, opting for a chic trouser suit by the former Spice Girl turned fashion icon for the occasion.

The future queen's choice of attire could be interpreted as a subtle gesture of support for the Beckhams amid reports of a family rift.

It could also be seen as continuing Kate’s longstanding support of British fashion designers through wearing their creations.

Winning designer McDowell was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design which recognises a designer displaying exceptional talent alongside eco-policies and showing value to the community.

open image in gallery Kate with McDowell as the duo look over his work ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

After beginning with off-cuts of Burberry material, he now runs a luxury sustainable fashion brand that has dressed singer Lady Gaga and actresses Keira Knightley and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The designer said about Kate: “I think throughout her tenure she’s been an amazing advocate for British brands and she really flies the flag for British fashion.

“She always looks incredible, is a real style icon and so it’s extra special that I’ve received the award from her today.”

Kate’s outfit details were not revealed by her office but her olive green flared trouser suit was widely named online as Victoria Beckham’s creation and she fitted in among the designers as she toured the event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at London’s 180 Studios.

The future queen is making a gradual return to public royal duties after completing her cancer treatment and her visit to the cultural centre in the Strand, central London was not announced in advance.

open image in gallery Kate tours Patrick çs pop-up studio ( PA Wire )

McDowell had created his studio at the venue and the princess seemed engrossed as she questioned the designer’s team, as they sowed sequins or added fabric to a dress, and spoke to models wearing some of his outfits.

Kate was shown a pattern for a new style of jacket called Wales Bar and when she asked “why Wales?” was told it was named in her honour.

She also met and saw the work of the fashion industry’s next generation who are benefiting from the BFC Foundation’s designer initiatives.

Kate asked a group of creatives including designer Joshua Ewusie: “Do you think there’s enough people going into the creative industries, are there enough opportunities?”

Mr Ewusie said later: “I told her the British Fashion Council are doing a lot to really develop the next generation.”

Before leaving Kate posed for a photograph with the winning designer who introduced her to close family and friends.

McDowell described winning the award as a “huge privilege and honour”.

He added: “Our work centres around British craftsmanship we make in the UK, we try and make incredibly beautiful, sustainable circular fashion and it’s a real honour the royal family and the British Fashion Council have seen that.”