Kate’s brother says royal has ‘always been there’ for him through hard times

James Middleton has said his sister the Princess of Wales has helped him through some of the darkest times of his life.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur said his family - including Kate and their sister Pippa - have “always been there” for him in a new interview.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends,” he said to the Daily Express.

“They’ve seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they’ve always been there when I’ve needed them.”

After struggling with his mental health in 2017, Mr Middleton said his sisters and mother Carole, helped him immensely.

“They’ve always been emotionally open, expressive, and in tune with the people around them, and I think being surrounded by that kind of emotional intelligence rubbed off on me, even if I didn’t fully realise it,” he said.

“Looking back, I think it gave me permission, in a way, to feel things more deeply and to name those feelings when they came up.

“But having strong women around me who led with compassion and honesty definitely helped me learn that vulnerability wasn’t weakness, it was strength.”

The entrepreneur and mental health advocate has previously spoken about his “rebirth” from depression after undergoing therapy.

He has recently written the book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, about his pet being his “reason for being” as well as helping to change his mindset and provide him with moments of reprieve.

open image in gallery James Middleton with sister Pippa ( PA )

The future queen is making a gradual return to public royal duties after completing her cancer treatment.

On May 20, Kate returned to royal garden parties for the first time in two years, surprising guests by joining her husband at Buckingham Palace.

In the aftermath of his sister’s cancer diagnosis, Mr Middleton showed his support with a touching Instagram tribute to his older sister.

Alongside a photo of the pair as children, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”