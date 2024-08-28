Kate Middleton sends rare message while on holiday at Balmoral Castle

Support truly

The Princess of Wales has shared a rare public message for Team GB ahead of the Paralympics as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate, 42, who last appeared in public to present the finals trophies at Wimbledon, shared the encouraging message on the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account as the Paralympic Games kick off in Paris today (28 August).

In a joint post with Prince William, she wrote: “Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!

“Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C”

This comes days after the princess was photographed being driven to church by her husband as they enjoy their summer break in Balmoral, Scotland.

It is believed that this is the furthest Kate has travelled since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous magazine: “The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step.”

The princess has been largely out of the public eye this year after taking what was hoped to be a temporary step back from her duties in January for “planned abdominal surgery”.

She later revealed in a poignant video message that while her condition was thought not to be cancerous, the disease was discovered, and she would remain off duty as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy”.

In June, Kate made a welcome return to duty at King Charles’s official birthday parade, the Trooping the Colour.

Ahead of her appearance, she shared a message stating that while she was not “out of the woods” yet, she was hoping to attend a few public engagements over the summer.

So far, this has amounted to two appearances, and the princess was greeted with a standing ovation when she appeared at Wimbledon on the final day of the tournament with Princess Charlotte.

The princess was all smiles when she appeared at Wimbledon to present the trophies. ( AP )

While it was hoped by some that Kate might be feeling well enough to attend the Olympic Games in Paris, the royals, who have been plagued by health troubles this year, were not without representation, and the Duchess of Edinburgh was in attendance.

It is not known whether the princess or any senior royals have plans to attend the Paralympic Games.