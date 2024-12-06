Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas carol service will feature a specially commissioned festive illustration by artist Charlie Mackesy, as members of the royal family join her at Westminster Abbey.

The service, to be held on Friday night, will focus on themes of love, kindness, and empathy. It comes after a challenging year for the Princess, who has undergone cancer treatment and largely stepped back from public engagements.

Around 1,600 guests, including Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy and Lindsey Burrow, will attend the event, which aims to offer a moment of reflection on the importance of loved ones during the festive season.

The Order of Service will showcase a bespoke illustration by Mackesy, celebrated for his bestselling book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. The artwork features a snowy scene of people walking arm in arm towards Westminster Abbey, accompanied by the words: “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything.”

Mackesy’s work, known for its celebration of kindness and friendship, reflects the service’s central message of support and togetherness.

An illustration by British artist Charlie Mackesy will be featured on the Order of Service. ( PA Wire )

He said: “Love, empathy, and kindness are important messages for us all.

“As the theme of The Princess of Wales’s Carol Service this year, it was very special to have been asked to create the illustration for the Order of Service. I hope it reminds us of the beauty of being there for each other at Christmas.”

Each guest at the service will receive a special letter from the Princess of Wales, thanking them for their efforts to bring comfort and hope to those in need. In her message, she writes: “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times.”

This marks the fourth year that the Princess has hosted her Together At Christmas carol service. The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Readings reflecting the theme of love and empathy will be delivered by Prince William and a line-up of stars, including actor Richard E. Grant, Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

The Middleton family, who have reportedly been a great source of support to the Princess during her illness, are also expected to attend.