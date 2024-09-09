Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The Princess of Wales has told the nation that “out of darkness, can come light” as she reveals she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

In an intimate video showing a day trip to the British countryside with her immediate family, Kate says the past nine months were “incredibly tough” for her, Prince William, and children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate revealed she was battling cancer in March this year, after months of speculation about why she had not made many public appearances over winter.

Kate, William and the children have been spending time with their children in recent weeks, visiting a family fun festival, playing with Nerf toys and sailing near their Anmer Hall home.

Here is her statement in full:

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

A video released by the Wales’ shows the family on an outing ( Kensington Palace )

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

The video shows tender and intimate moments between the family ( The Prince and Princess of Wales )

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

William and Kate have had time to “reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life”, she said ( Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA )

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."