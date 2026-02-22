Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Hudson among Hollywood stars at Baftas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gillian Anderson and Kate Hudson have walked the red carpet ahead of this year’s 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Irish actors Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley – who are both nominated for their roles in Hamnet – were photographed together at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, as were Hollywood couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Bafta chairwoman Sara Putt said the UK film industry has enjoyed a “glorious” year with a “fabulous” range of pictures.

She told the Press Association: “You look at the best British film nominees – the 10 best British film nominees – and it’s sort of a panoply of British and Irish and international filmmaking, talent, producers, directors, behind the camera, talent, cast.

“Then you put that alongside those big blockbusters: One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sinners; the range is fabulous.

“It’s been a really good year for watching.”

Actors including Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, who are both nominated for supporting actor awards, were on the red carpet along with Warwick Davis and the ceremony’s host, Alan Cumming.

Scottish actor Cumming wore a pink, blue and white headpiece on the back of his slicked-back hair, with his long suit jacket covered in fringe that faded from black into green and cream.

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku, who is up for best supporting actress for Sinners, wore as shimmering bright blue dress.

Sentimental Value actor Skarsgard arrived wearing a classic black tuxedo and posed for photos with his wife, film producer Megan Everett-Skarsgard.

The Norwegian film is up for six Bafta nominations, with Skarsgard in the running for best supporting actor for his role as a film director past his prime.

Meanwhile, Davis wore an eye-catching hot pink shirt under his black tuxedo, standing out among the stars on the red carpet.

American actress Chase Infiniti, who is nominated for a best actress Bafta for her role in One Battle After Another, wore a simple burgundy dress with a bandeau top, leading into a flared mermaid skirt.

Buckley is tipped for victory after proving unbeatable so far through the awards season for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet.

The big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of their young son, helmed by Chloe Zhao, broke the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11.

The nominations include best film, outstanding British film and best director for Zhao.

Mescal, who plays Shakespeare, is nominated for best supporting actor, while co-star Watson is nominated for best supporting actress.