Donaldson case delayed as wife ‘unfit to stand trial’

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Donaldson on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences is to be delayed.

At Newry Crown Court on Friday Judge Paul Ramsey granted an adjournment application on medical grounds after being told Mrs Donaldson is currently “unfit to stand trial”.

The trial had been due to start on March 24.

No new date has been set.

Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

Mrs Donaldson’s barrister Ciara Ennis told the court that she wanted to advance the adjournment application.

She said she wanted to inform the court as soon as the “medical picture became apparent to us”.

The judge said he received two medical letters from a GP.

Ms Ennis said: “The doctor’s opinion is that Mrs Donaldson’s condition is challenging and unchanged and that Mrs Donaldson is currently unfit to stand trial.”

She said she intended to obtain a specialist report to ascertain the full medical position.

Prosecuting barrister Fiona O’Kane said the prosecution was neutral on the issue.

She said: “What we are concerned about is the imminence of this trial, the nature of this trial we have two vulnerable complainants who are obviously going to be emotionally affected and very upset at any ongoing delay.”

Judge Ramsey said: “The medical evidence in front of me suggests this case obviously cannot proceed on the 24th so I will formally take it out of the list.”

He said he would review the case again on May 16.

Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.