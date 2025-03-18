Lammy voices need for lasting Ukraine peace ahead of meeting with EU official

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has reiterated the need for an “enduring and a lasting peace” in Ukraine, ahead of talks with the EU’s high representative on foreign affairs.

The Foreign Secretary hosted Kaja Kallas at Carlton Gardens on Tuesday, and said that they would work on a “range of issues”.

Mr Lammy touched on the pair having met a lot recently, but claimed it was the first time a UK foreign secretary had hosted the EU’s foreign affairs representative in five years.

In comments ahead of their talks, Mr Lammy said: “We know that we are meeting at a very tough geopolitical moment in which there is of course war in Europe and our deep concern is to continue to support Ukraine at this time, and of course to achieve an enduring and a lasting peace.”

He also pointed to “huge challenges in the Middle East” and “war in Africa”.

He said that they will work on a “range of issues” such as the UK’s partnership with the EU, defence and “geopolitical challenges”, as well as other issues such as climate.

Ms Kallas – who also serves as vice president of the European Commission – is also due to meet Defence Secretary John Healey later on Tuesday.

She hailed the “good co-operation” between the UK and the EU, ahead of her discussions with Mr Lammy.

She also referred to the pair seeing each other often recently and said: “I think that shows the good co-operation we have with Great Britain and European Union.”

She added: “Like you say, in these turbulent times, we have to work closely together with those partners that share the same values as we do.

“There are many issues around the world where I think our co-operation is very much needed.”

She said that there is “so much more we can do” and described the “foundation of our relationship” as “very strong”.

“We need to build on that,” she said, pointing to foreign policy as well as security and defence.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to form a coalition of nations who would be willing to support a peacekeeping force in the event of a deal in Ukraine.