Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury: What happens next?

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is quitting after coming under sustained pressure over his handling of a Church of England-linked abuse case.

Welby had been facing growing pressure to stand down over his “failures” to alert authorities about John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse of children and young men.

Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men to traumatic physical, sexual and psychological abuse over five decades in the UK and Africa.

The independent Makin Review concluded that barrister and Christian camp leader John Smyth might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Mr Welby has said it was “very clear I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.”

open image in gallery Justin Welby with the King at his coronation (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )

We look at the process for choosing Mr Welby’s successor:

Who appoints the archbishop?

The King – the defender of the faith and supreme governor of the Church of England – formally appoints archbishops, bishops and deans.

Mr Welby sought permission from the King before he announced his intention to resign.

Who recommends the Archbishop appointment?

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) examines the candidates and puts forward two names to the Prime Minister – a preferred candidate and an alternative.

It is Sir Keir Starmer’s responsibility to advise the King on the appointment.

In 2012, when Mr Welby’s predecessor Rowan Williams stepped down, there were 16 voting members of the CNC: a layperson appointed by the Prime Minister, a bishop, the Archbishop of York, six representatives elected from the Diocese of Canterbury, six from the General Synod – three clergy and three lay – and a member of the primates meeting of the Anglican Communion.

In addition, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, the Prime Minister’s appointments secretary and the archbishops’ secretary for appointments are non-voting members of the Commission.

Once the King has approved the chosen candidate and they have indicated a willingness to serve, 10 Downing St will announce the name of the archbishop-designate.

The college of canons of Canterbury Cathedral then formally elects the new archbishop.

What will happen to Justin Welby?

The Archbishop said he would honour his existing “constitutional and church responsibilities”, so exact timings for his departure will be decided “once a review of necessary obligations has been completed”.

Previous archbishops have received a life peerage to sit in the House of Lords.