Public views sought on new archbishop of Canterbury after Welby resignation

The public is being invited to put forward names for the next archbishop of Canterbury following Justin Welby’s resignation over safeguarding failings.

His replacement will be the 106th appointment to the role – which is the most senior bishop of the Church of England, Primate of All England and spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

It comes almost exactly a month after Mr Welby officially quit, having announced in November he was standing down following the damning report into prolific abuser John Smyth.

The Makin Review concluded that Christian camp leader Smyth might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported allegations to police five years before the barrister’s death.

Recent months have seen numerous scandals emerge around separate safeguarding failings, resulting in a tumultuous time for the Church.

The public consultation on the appointment process for a new archbishop of Canterbury “is an opportunity to gather the views of a wide range of people from across England and the Anglican Communion on the gifts, qualities and skills needed” for the role, the Church said.

People will be able to submit names to the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) – the body charged with nominating the new archbishop.

But there will be no advert to which anyone can put their name forward to be the new archbishop – with possible candidates instead “invited in” to the process.

Historically, candidates have been people who already have senior leadership roles in ministry in the Church or elsewhere in the Anglican Communion.

Candidates must be aged at least 30 and generally younger than 70.

The Church said the CNC will “use the themes that emerge through this (public consultation) process to inform the commission on the needs of the mission of the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion”.

The consultation will run until Friday March 28.

Full membership of the CNC is expected to be known next month, with a first meeting planned for May, and two others in July and September.

The commission will agree a “role profile” and “person specification” for the next archbishop of Canterbury and put together a longlist and shortlist.

It is not thought names of potential candidates will be officially made public during the process.

It is usual that the name of the CNC’s recommended candidate is given to the prime minister who passes it to the monarch and it is expected there could be an announcement by autumn.

People can submit their views via the Church of England website.