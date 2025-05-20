Mahmood warns of stark choices for prison reform to ensure ‘worthy’ system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Justice Secretary warned of having to make “stark choices” in relation to prison reform to ensure a criminal justice system “worthy of the name”, it has been reported.

Plans for long-term reform are expected to be introduced following the independent sentencing review, which is due to be published on Thursday – which could include a scheme through which private companies employ offenders but reduce their wages and give the money to victims, according to The Times.

The review, led by former justice secretary David Gauke, is exploring options to hand offenders tougher punishments outside prison, while making sure there is space to jail the most dangerous criminals.

Shabana Mahmood told The Times: “This issue and this crisis and what it means for people all over the country, it’s far above party politics.

“I appreciate these are very, very difficult decisions. I find making these decisions difficult for myself.

“I’ve got to consider the whole of the system, how to do right by everybody and we’re facing some very, very stark choices.

“It’s a horrible reality to be in. It shows the scale of the terrible inheritance that the Conservative Party left behind.

“But this is where we have a duty, we have to act in the nation’s best interest, we have to make sure that there is a criminal justice system worthy of the name. We have to make sure we don’t run out of prison places.”

Changes could include allowing well-behaved prisoners to be released after serving only a third of their sentences and ending jail terms for offenders sentenced to less than one year in prison, according to The Times.

Such offenders will reportedly serve community sentences, which could involve filling potholes and clearing fly-tipping areas.

The paper also said the Government is talking to private companies about a scheme that would employ criminals but reduce their wages and donate the money to victims.

Latest Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures published on Monday show the number of inmates in jails has risen by 2,485 since December 30.

It comes as the Government announced further emergency plans to release some criminals on recall earlier to free up around 1,400 prison places.

It is hoped the move, which sparked a backlash over concerns for victims and public safety, will “buy time” before sentencing reforms are expected to take effect next spring.

Legislation to bring in the changes is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

The MoJ’s permanent secretary, Amy Rees, warned last week that, based on the current trajectory, the prison population rises by 3,000 each year and is now expected to hit zero capacity for male prisons by November this year.

Ms Mahmood also announced that three new prisons will be built, starting this year, as part of a “record prison expansion”, after securing a capital investment of £4.7 billion.

Ministers have promised to find a total of 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031.