Emma Caldwell inquiry must begin with no more delays, family urges

The public inquiry into the murder of Emma Caldwell must begin “with no more delays”, the family has urged.

After meeting the Justice Secretary in Glasgow, they described the “so-called police investigation” into her death as a “cynical exercise to ensure that years will pass by and the truth will never emerge”.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing Ms Caldwell’s family, read the statement following the hour-long meeting with Angela Constance which was held to discuss the inquiry’s terms of reference.

Ms Caldwell was murdered in 2005 but it was not until last year that Iain Packer was convicted of her killing along with a slew of sexual offences against other women.

The initial police investigation has drawn criticism for failing to catch Packer, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years two decades after the murder of the 27-year-old.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Anwar said the family had no trust in police or the Crown Office.

He said in a statement issued on behalf of the family: “Today we advised the Justice Minister that there is no trust in the role of Crown Office and the Solicitor General.

“The attempt by Crown Office to bring an independent police force to investigate the actions of previous officers in Scotland has not happened.

“The Caldwell family and the survivors who instruct us believe the only vehicle for the truth to emerge is the public inquiry, which must start with no more delays.

“The so-called police investigation is a distraction, a cynical exercise to ensure that years will pass by and the truth will never emerge.

“Emma and the many women whose names are not known were part of our families and communities.

“They were important to their loved ones and friends, and they should have been important to the police, but instead were betrayed.

“This is no longer about Packer – he is now irrelevant. It is now about the police and Crown Office who betrayed Emma and so many other victims.

“The family and many survivors want the public inquiry chaired by Lord Scott to commence without further delay.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr Anwar said it was his understanding the inquiry “wishes to move at pace” but “administrative matters” have to happen first.

He said Ms Caldwell’s family called for the police investigation to cease for now and instead to continue at the end of the public inquiry.

“Delays only suit one group of people,” Mr Anwar said, “and that’s those who betrayed her.”

He said there had been “no rhyme or reason” why the inquiry, which was promised in March 2024, had not already begun.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Lord Advocate instructed an independent investigation into allegations of potential criminality by police officers.

“The Law Officers must be satisfied that the new investigation is fully separate from previous police work and are considering how this can be done.

“The Solicitor General, who is now handling the case on behalf of the Law Officers, has made an open invitation to meet with Emma’s family and their solicitor.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “My thoughts remain with Margaret Caldwell and Emma’s family, and I am grateful to them for meeting me today to discuss the public inquiry into the investigation of Emma’s murder in 2005.

“The terms of reference for the public inquiry are being progressed, and I hope it will help provide answers for her family and ensure that lessons are learned for the future.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will fully support the public inquiry and any further police investigation into the murder of Emma Caldwell.”