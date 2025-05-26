Jury in Satchwell trial told to approach case ‘with open mind, without emotion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife have been told to approach the case “with an open mind” and “without emotion”.

The judge said to jurors that they should not think “less” of the accused because he did not take the stand to give evidence.

Richard Satchwell, of Grattan Street in Youghal, is accused of murdering his wife between March 19 and 20 2017.

The 58-year-old, who is originally from Leicester, England, denies the charge at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Tina Satchwell’s remains were found under the stairs in the living room of their Co Cork home in October 2023, six years after Mr Satchwell reported her missing.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the seven women and five men of the jury that aspects of the trial have been “unseemly, perhaps shocking”.

But he said if parts of the trial raised their indignation, “you have to put those things outside the door” and approach it in a “very careful clinical way”.

“You have to approach it with an open mind, with an independent mind, without emotion, without prejudice,” he said.

Mr Justice McDermott said that they were making their determination based on proof beyond reasonable doubt, which he described as higher than probable, but not “a mathematical certainty”.

He described it as similar to making a major life decision where a lot of aspects are weighed up, and where something may cause them to hesitate in making the decision.

He described reasonable doubt as when something in the evidence presented in court causes them to pause, or if they feel there is “something missing”.

“It’s not a mathematical certainty, it’s not an impossible standard, it’s certainly a high standard.”

He said there was no burden on an accused to prove their innocence, and the presumption of innocence is maintained “unless and until you determine he is guilty of an offence”.

“You know that Mr Satchwell has not given evidence in the case, there is no obligation” to do so, he told the jury.

“He is entitled not to give evidence and you shouldn’t think any less of him because he exercised his right.”

Mr Justice McDermott said he would summarise some of the evidence in the case for the jury.

He said if the jury disagrees with the emphasis he places on certain evidence, or if they feel he left out something “that you think is terribly important”, “that’s fine”.