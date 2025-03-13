Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Father who murdered infant son jailed for at least 20 years

Lewis Oliver Rowland suffered severe brain injuries when he was violently shaken by his father, Craig Rowland.

Jonathan McCambridge
Thursday 13 March 2025 09:46 EDT
The sentencing took place at Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)
The sentencing took place at Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

A father who murdered his infant son has been told he must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can be considered for release.

Craig Rowland, 29, of Millington Park in Portadown, Co Armagh, was convicted last year at Belfast Crown Court of murdering Lewis Oliver Rowland, who died aged three in October 2018.

The child sustained life-changing brain injuries resulting in permanent and severe disability in November 2015, after being violently shaken by his father when he was 13 weeks old.

He died three years later from complications arising from surgery.

At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Judge Justice O’Hara said Lewis’ death was a direct result of the injuries he had suffered three years earlier.

Lewis’ mother, Laura Graham, 32, of Edward Street in Lurgan, was placed on probation for three years for wilful neglect of a child.

