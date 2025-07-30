Just Eat profits dip following fewer takeaway orders
The food delivery company is currently preparing for a takeover
Just Eat has revealed a dip in sales for the current year, indicating that annual earnings for the takeaway giant could be lower than previously thought.
The news emerges as the Dutch food delivery firm awaits approval for its €4.1 billion (£3.6 billion) acquisition.
For the first half of 2025, total revenues stood at €1.75 billion (£1.51 billion), a slight dip from the €1.78 billion (£1.54 billion) recorded a year prior.
Just Eat said there had been a lower volume of orders, but that this had been partially offset by it earning more money from orders and advertising revenues.
Gross transaction value (GTV) – the total value of transactions – grew 2 per cent year-on-year, excluding non-European operations.
Positively, the UK and Ireland markets saw GTV increase by 3 per cent. Adjusted earnings in these regions, before tax, interest, and other costs, also jumped by a third.
The company's financial outlook remains under review as it progresses towards its proposed takeover.
However, Just Eat told investors it was expecting GTV and adjusted earnings to be “at the lower end” of the range forecast by analysts for 2025.
GTV is set to grow by between 4 per cent and 8 per cent over the year while earnings are forecast to come in between 360 million euros (£311 million) and 380 million euros (£329 million).
Meanwhile, Just Eat has agreed to be taken over by South African-owned firm Prosus, which is an investor in German rival Delivery Hero.
The two firms reached a deal earlier this year but shareholders have been given until October to accept the offer while it comes under review by European regulators.
Just Eat needs clearance from the European Commission for the tie-up to proceed, with the body expected to give its decision by August 11.
When the deal was announced, the firms said Just Eat would continue to be based in Amsterdam under its current name and would maintain its key brands.
Prosus said it would be the fourth largest food delivery group in the world following the takeover.
Jitse Groen, Just Eat’s chief executive and founder, said on Wednesday: “We see good progress in the expansion of our delivery network and have ramped up our marketing efforts, which we believe are necessary investments to support future growth.”