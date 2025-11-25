Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three people charged under Terrorism Act after Palestine Action ban protest

Police said a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Craig Meighan
Tuesday 25 November 2025 13:19 EST
Police Scotland said two women and a man had been charged (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police Scotland said two women and a man had been charged (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Three people have been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act after a protest in Edinburgh in support of Palestine Action.

Defend Our Juries held demonstrations in 18 towns and cities between November 18 and 29 in support of lifting the ban on Palestine Action, with protests in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Edinburgh.

In Edinburgh on November 18, dozens of activists gathered in the rain outside Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s hub in Scotland.

Police Scotland said that two women and a man had now been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act, following the protest at Queen Elizabeth House that day.

A report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, they said.

