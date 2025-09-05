Hundreds of people set to defy arrest warnings in support of Palestine Action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people are expected to risk arrest in support of banned terror group Palestine Action during protests on Saturday.

Demonstrators are set to take action in London, Belfast and Edinburgh, holding signs saying: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

But the Metropolitan Police has stated that anyone attending the demonstration in Westminster will be acting unlawfully and could face arrest.

Defend Our Juries (DOJ) said the action is planned on condition of at least 1,000 people pledging support, but hundreds more are said to be planning to take part, with a boost in support after a number of activists involved in organising the protests were arrested under terror laws.

Attendees are expected to refuse street bail, requiring more people to be taken into custody, and they plan to go “floppy”, forcing officers to physically carry them away.

Scotland Yard’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “Palestine Action is a group that has been proscribed by the UK Government. It is a criminal offence to be a member of it or to express support for it.

“Those participating in this protest and in previous such protests do so knowing that their actions are unlawful.

“I can be unequivocal, if you show support for Palestine Action – an offence under the Terrorism Act – you will be arrested.

“We have the officer numbers, custody capacity and all other resources to process as many people as is required.”

DOJ said on Friday that it had sent a letter to Sir Mark Rowley ahead of the protest in Westminster.

It said police forces in Edinburgh, Totnes, Derry and Kendall had all decided not to arrest sign-holders.

It comes after six people who are alleged to be members of the DOJ, or working closely with it, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to deny terror offences after they were accused of attempting to organise mass gatherings with the aim of rendering the ban on Palestine Action unenforceable.

The charges related to plans for meetings in London, Cardiff and Manchester that were allegedly organised over Zoom in July, August and this month.

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service said a further 24 people were charged over allegedly showing support for the group, bringing the total number being prosecuted to 138.

Palestine Action was banned as a terror organisation in July after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The Home Office is set to appeal against the High Court ruling allowing Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori to proceed with a legal challenge against the Government over the group’s ban.

Ms Ammori took legal action against the department over Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws, which made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.