Independent
Trump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Police say 47 arrested after latest demo in support of banned Palestine Action

Defend Our Juries said demonstrators sat outside the Ministry of Justice building in Westminster on Thursday afternoon.

Ted Hennessey
Thursday 20 November 2025 12:28 EST
A person was seen being carried away by police (Ben Whitley/PA)
A person was seen being carried away by police (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

Police say 47 people have been arrested after a protest in support of banned group Palestine Action in London.

Defend Our Juries said demonstrators sat outside the Ministry of Justice building in Westminster on Thursday afternoon with cardboard signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Some gathered with Palestine flags, before Metropolitan Police officers began carrying people away.

It is the latest protest in a wave of demonstrations since Palestine Action was banned after alleged attacks on an Israel-based defence firm’s UK site and two planes at RAF Brize Norton.

The ban, which began on July 5, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Co-founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action against former home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws.

A further court hearing is due to take place in late November.

Scotland Yard said on Thursday that a further 120 people had been charged with showing support for Palestine Action over a demonstration in Parliament Square on August 9, bringing the total number of charges for the offence in London to 254.

The latest to be charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court between November 24 and December 9.

