Magistrate given warning for ‘trolley dolly’ remark

A magistrate caused another magistrate “emotional harm” by calling her a “trolley dolly”, a judicial body found.

Michael Barnes JP received a formal warning for misconduct after an investigation by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO).

A female magistrate made a number of allegations about Mr Barnes’s behaviour, which included him calling her a “trolley dolly” in reference to her former air cabin crew career.

She also said that he made “sarcastic comments” which undermined her distance learning law degree.

Mr Barnes admitted that he had referred to the complainant as a “trolley dolly” in a light-hearted manner during a period of retirement, meaning it was not said in open court.

He said the complainant had previously used the term herself to describe her job and he apologised for the offence caused, the investigation heard.

Mr Barnes did not make any explanation on the complaint that he had undermined his fellow magistrate’s distance learning law degree and denied all other allegations.

A nominated conduct committee member said that both magistrates engaged in “two-way light-hearted banter, which failed to display professionalism”.

Mr Barnes’ apology was acknowledged but the committee member found that his comments were “recklessly unfeeling through sarcastic humour, resulting in emotional harm to the complainant”.

A spokesperson for the JCIO said: “Mr Justice Keehan, on behalf of the Lady Chief Justice and with the Lord Chancellor’s agreement, has issued Michael Barnes JP with a formal warning for misconduct.”

Magistrates sit in benches of three, made up of two wingers and a presiding justice.

All three magistrates contribute to the decision-making, but the presiding justice speaks on their behalf in court.