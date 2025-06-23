Judi Dench: Government must give people with dementia earlier diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Judi Dench is calling on the Government to give people with dementia an earlier diagnosis on the NHS.

The Oscar-winning actress is backing a new campaign and petition by Alzheimer’s Research UK for people with the condition to be told much quicker if they have it.

Almost a million people in the UK are living with dementia, but about one in three do not have a diagnosis.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, people in some parts of England can wait up to a year for a diagnosis after being referred, while those in the most deprived areas face longer delays.

Dame Judi said: “Dementia doesn’t just take away memories – it can take away identity, connection, and the future you thought you had.

“Watching loved ones slip away, and not knowing why, is an experience no one should have to go through without answers.

“Many people across the UK are still waiting far too long for a dementia diagnosis – or never receive one at all.

“That means they miss out on vital support, on the chance to plan ahead, opportunities to get involved in research, and on precious time.

“A diagnosis may not fix everything, but it gives people understanding, clarity, and some control at a time when everything feels uncertain. It allows families to make the most of the moments they have left.

“That’s why I’ve signed Alzheimer’s Research UK’s petition – and why I’m asking the public to do the same.

“Together, we can call on government to fix the crumbling diagnosis system and make sure no one faces dementia unseen.”

The new Alzheimer’s Research UK campaign, Dementia Unseen, comes after the NHS target to ensure 66.7% of people with dementia receive a diagnosis was removed from NHS planning guidance for 2025-26.

Two breakthrough Alzheimer’s drugs: lecanemab and donanemab, were rejected for use on the NHS last week.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is calling for people with suspected dementia to be referred by their GP to see a specialist within six weeks – and to have a diagnosis and treatment plan in place within 18 weeks.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Everyone who has dementia should have the right to know the disease or diseases causing it, and to be diagnosed early enough to get treatments that help with its symptoms.

“But hundreds of thousands of people are waiting too long for a diagnosis, causing uncertainty, and adding distress to an already challenging situation.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Dame Judi for helping shine a light on what people with dementia need – and to everyone who has already signed our petition and stands with us.

“More people are seeking answers, so it’s vital that the NHS and government act now to fix the system – because no one should face dementia alone or unseen.”

The petition is at https://alzres.uk/unseen

Professor Fiona Carragher, chief policy officer at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Everyone living with dementia deserves the clarity and dignity of an early and accurate diagnosis. Yet, more than a third of people living with this terminal condition are in the dark because they haven’t been diagnosed, with many left to struggle alone without the care, support and treatment a diagnosis can bring.

“In fact, on average people experience dementia symptoms for three and a half years before they receive a diagnosis.

“For some time, we’ve been calling on the UK Government to urgently address dementia diagnosis and we welcome the recommendations in this new report.

“In particular, we support the call for health services to have the right teams and technology they need to diagnose more people, and for more data on diagnosis so that resources can be targeted where they’re needed most.

“The science for dementia treatments is flying but the diagnosis system is failing. It is crucial governments invest in diagnosis across England, Wales and Northern Ireland so people can access the existing treatments of today, plan for the future, and be eligible for the life-changing treatments of tomorrow.

“If our governments set bold and ambitious new dementia diagnosis rate targets to get more people diagnosed, this would bring significant benefits for individuals, their families, and for health and care services.”