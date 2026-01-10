Judge apologises for machete ‘sugar plantation owner’ question to defendant
A judge found that Leo Pyle’s comment was ill-judged and contrary to judicial guidance
A judge who asked a defendant why he was carrying a machete “unless you are a sugar plantation owner” has been issued formal advice for misconduct.
District Judge Leo Pyle made the comment during a court hearing, prompting a complaint that it was inappropriate and concerns about the connotations of referring to a “plantation” in relation to black people, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said.
Mr Pyle, addressing the defendant, asked “why would you need to carry a machete in the town centre unless you are a sugar plantation owner?”, the JCIO said.
He apologised, saying the remark was intended as a rhetorical question to emphasise that the only place to carry a machete was on a sugar plantation, not on the streets of Sheffield, and that he did not mean to show bias, the JCIO said.
After an investigation, a nominated judge found that Mr Pyle’s comment was ill-judged and contrary to judicial guidance on avoiding language that goes beyond the facts of a case.
The nominated judge found the comment was not respectful of the defendant or their appearance and that it was perceived by others as racially pejorative.
Mr Pyle’s conduct was said to have fallen short of judicial standards.
The JCIO said that in recommending formal advice, the upset caused by the comment, Mr Pyle’s sincere apology, his long service and strong relationships with court users were all taken into account.
