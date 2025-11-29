Tributes to former Nottingham Forest academy player, 14, fatally struck by train

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in for a 14-year-old boy with an “incredible energy for life” who died after being struck by a train on Wednesday night.

Joshua Travis, who played for Nottingham Forest academy as a goalkeeper, was hit by a train in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire where he died at the scene, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities, and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is opening a “preliminary examination” into his death.

“Josh was a lad with an incredible energy for life, an infectious and mischievous smile, kind sparkling eyes, and so much love to give,” his family said in a statement to British Transport Police.

“He leaves a gap in our lives that is and will always be impossible to fill, and we will miss him forever.”

open image in gallery Joshua was formerly a goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest ( Nottingham Forest )

Dozens of floral tributes were left at the scene by young people at the site of Joshua’s death, and the Chestnut Grove crossing has now been closed for an initial 21 days.

Nottingham Forest FC also paid tribute to the teenager in a post on social media.

"Everyone at [the club] is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former academy goalkeeper Josh Travis,” the Premier League club said.

"Our thoughts are with Josh's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

He also played for Gedling-based youth club, Aspire FC, which described him in a tribute as a “fantastic goalkeeper and a great character in the group”.

The club added on Facebook: "Everybody that came across Josh described him as a pleasure to have around with his polite and funny nature.

"Josh made a real impact in his age group, both as a footballer but more importantly as a person and will be sorely missed at the club."

The club has postponed all games this week to pay respect to Joshua and his family, it said.

Burton Joyce FC said it would hold a minute’s silence in his memory, adding in a Facebook tribute:

"The Travis family have been a huge part of our club for so many years, and our hearts are with them during this unimaginable time.

"Rest peacefully, Josh - you'll always be part of our BJFC family."

Announcing that the crossing was set to be closed for 21 days, Network Rail’s route director for East Midlands Mark Budden said: "Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends that have been affected by this tragic incident.

"Safety is our top priority and we are fully supporting the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) as part of their ongoing inquiries."