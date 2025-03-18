Screams heard after van crash in central London which left one woman dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Screams could be heard after a van crash which left a woman in her 20s dead, witnesses said.

Two others were injured in the crash near the Strand in central London at 11.41am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other pedestrians were taken to hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug-driving.

A witness who gave his name as Josh said he heard a “bang” and “screams” at the time of the accident.

He said the van involved had driven out of a nearby service yard and through a gate, and a group of people rushed over to help the victims.

He added: “We all went over there and then obviously one of my mates, he went in there, grabbed some first aiders and came out, we tried to get people away and all that.”

A dark blue van with a smashed headlight and a dent on the front right corner remained by the police cordon.

Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and that a crime scene remains in place while inquiries continue.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (Tuesday) at 11.39am to reports of an incident in the Strand, WC2.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated four people at the scene. Sadly, despite our best efforts one person was pronounced dead.

“We took two other people to hospital and one was discharged at scene.”

Ali, a PhD student at King’s College London, who did not wish to share his surname, was leaving class when he saw emergency services gathered near the scene.

“At first I was disoriented, I thought it was a protest because it usually happens but it’s something else entirely,” he said.

“(Now knowing a woman has died) is so sad and hard to process – my thoughts go out to her family and friends.

“We walk by that crossing all the time and it’s pedestrianised, barely any vehicles pass.”