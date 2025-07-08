Second teenager killed on railway line named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The second teenager who died on a railway has been named as 16-year-old Jordan Everett, 16, who dreamed of becoming a pilot, his family said.

Jordan was killed along with Joshua Myers, also, 16, near Poynton railway station in Cheshire.

Police had been called to the line following reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 10.09pm on July 3.

British Transport Police (BTP) said paramedics also attended, but both boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a tribute, Jordan’s family said: “Our cherished son, grandson and brother, you were so loved by your family and all that knew you.

“We will always miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.

“Jordan was inquisitive and adventurous and had already started building his flying hours to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot.

“He was loving, loyal, caring and thoughtful and we will cherish the memories we have of our boy.

“We are truly devastated and heartbroken as a family with the loss of our beautiful Jordan.

“Our lives will truly never be the same again.”

Earlier, the parents of Joshua Myers, paid tribute to their son in a statement released through BTP.

They said: “Our son, Josh is incredibly precious to us and we are so proud to be his mum and dad.

“He had no idea how loved he was.

“Our hearts have been broken, and the world seems incomplete without him.

“He will stay in our hearts forever.

“He was the best big brother ever, who loved his big family.

“He was also very thoughtful, kind, bright and intelligent.

“His warm sense of humour always shone through all of his activities.

“He really enjoyed playing computer games, running, including park runs, and playing badminton.

“Many of his favourite days were when he was relaxing and playing whilst on holiday with his family, bodyboarding, swimming and looking after his younger siblings.

“Josh’s close friends also meant a lot to him and he really enjoyed spending time with them.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for all of the wonderfully kind thoughts and messages which we have received.

“Thank you to everyone, too, for respecting our privacy at this very sad time.”