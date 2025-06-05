Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British backpacker who was missing for over a week has been found dead at the bottom of a lift shaft in Malaysia, police have said.

Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, vanished after last being seen at a bar in Kuala Lumpur on 27 May.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that his body was identified by a relative based on a body tattoo on Wednesday, according to local news website FMT.

The software engineer, from Southport, had spent the past 18 months travelling around across Asia while working remotely for a US company, his mum said.

His mother, Leanne Burnett, told the Liverpool Echo that her son's last known location was Healy Mac's Irish Bar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

He is believed to have then visited a nearby bar called The Social.

She alerted authorities last Friday because she hadn’t heard from him in three days.

open image in gallery An ambulance leaves a construction site where Mr Doyle's body was found ( EPA )

An appeal on social media read: "My son is missing in Kuala Lumpur.

"Please help us find him, all his family and friends are so worried. Please please share share share."

This week his family flew out to Malaysia to help local officials with the search.

But his body was found in a construction site lift shaft in Bangsar, a suburb of the Malaysian capital, on Wednesday, authorities said.

A post mortem found the cause of death was a chest injury due to a fall from height. Kuala Lumpur police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

open image in gallery A K9-Unit from the Royal Malaysia Police at the construction site where his body was found ( EPA )

The police chief said in a statement to MalaysiaToday: “It is hereby confirmed that the body found is that of Jordan Johnson-Doyle who was reported missing on 2 June.

“The cause of death is that of chest injury due to fall from height following an autopsy conducted earlier.

“No criminal elements were found at the scene. The case is classified as a sudden death report.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Malaysia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The family previously spoke of their agony during the search.

Ms Burnett told the Liverpool Echo: “I have been been feeling just sick, numb. I just want to get over there, find him and bring him home.

“I want him to know we’re looking for him and we’re coming to get him.”