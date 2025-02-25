Business Secretary apologises to PM after claims he exaggerated legal career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has accepted an apology from Jonathan Reynolds after the Business Secretary was accused of misrepresenting his legal career.

Mr Reynolds worked as a trainee solicitor in Manchester but left his legal career behind when he entered politics.

He has been accused of describing himself as a solicitor on his LinkedIn page, in the Commons and on an old constituency website that is no longer online.

The term “solicitor” is legally protected and it is an offence for someone to call themselves a solicitor if they are not qualified and registered with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Downing Street said Mr Reynolds had written the Prime Minister a letter apologising for the “inadvertent errors”.

“He’s written to the Prime Minister offering an unreserved apology for inadvertent errors made and he’s provided an explanation and an apology that the Prime Minister has accepted,” Sir Keir’s official spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister and the Business Secretary are focused on delivering on the plan for change and delivering on the priorities of British people, driving growth in the economy, and the Prime Minister looks forward to continuing to work with the Business Secretary on that agenda.”

Downing Street said there would not be any change to Mr Reynolds’ work while the SRA looks into him.

The regulator initially said it was not taking any action but then said it would look into Mr Reynolds after “further information” came to light.

It has not launched a formal investigation.

According to the SRA, “it is a criminal offence for someone to call themselves a solicitor or act as a solicitor if they are not on the roll of solicitors”.

This could include someone “describing themselves as a solicitor on their social media profiles”.

Previously a Labour source suggested the reference to him being a solicitor on his LinkedIn profile was “human error” and said Mr Reynolds did not manage the profile.