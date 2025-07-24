Labour Government ‘deeply committed’ to recognising Palestine, Reynolds says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is “deeply committed” to recognising a Palestinian state, a member of his Cabinet said.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds stressed that such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a “genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement” with Israel.

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to fulfil Labour’s promise to recognise Palestine.

Mr Reynolds told LBC Radio: “We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, which was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.

“Now, at the minute, there is not a Palestinian state there. There is no political agreement between the two principal Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza.

“We have taken other steps in relation to the intolerable situation in Gaza. We’ve obviously sanctioned two Israeli cabinet ministers. I myself have ended arms exports to Israel that could be used in the conflict in Gaza.

“We’ve ended our talks with Israel on a more enhanced trade agreement and trade relationship. So we have taken those immediate steps.

“And we do want to see Palestine recognised. I want that to be meaningful. I want that to be working with partners, other countries around the world.”

Labour’s London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has piled pressure on Sir Keir to “immediately recognise Palestinian statehood”.

He said that the UK “must do far more to pressure the Israeli government to stop this horrific senseless killing”, as aid groups have warned of starvation in the Gaza Strip.

The Trades Union Congress also called for formal recognition of Palestine “not in a year’s time or two year’s time – but now”.

“Recognition is not a symbolic gesture. It is a necessary and practical step towards a viable two-state solution that delivers equal rights and democracy– this is the only credible path to a just and lasting peace, ending decades of occupation, violence, and displacement,” the TUC said.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for the Royal Air Force to carry out airdrops of aid into Gaza.

“Aid delivered by the air is no substitute for the reopening of supply routes by land,” he said.

“But the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe we are now witnessing requires us to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to get aid to Gazans.”

More than 100 organisations, including Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children, have put their names to an open letter in which they said they were watching their own colleagues, as well as the Palestinians they serve, “waste away”.

It comes as the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, labelled the situation in Gaza “a stain on the conscience of the international community”.

He said: “With each passing day in Gaza, the violence, starvation and dehumanisation being inflicted on the civilian population by the government of Israel becomes more depraved and unconscionable.”

Hamas-led militants based in Gaza abducted 251 people in the October 7 attack in 2023 that triggered the war and killed around 1,200 people.

Fewer than half of the 50 hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.