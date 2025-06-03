Trade Secretary to push for timeline on US tariff exemption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is set to meet US officials on Tuesday as the UK aims to set a timeline for its exemption from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump announced the broad terms of an agreement last month that would exempt the UK from some of the US president’s tariffs on steel and cars while increasing market access for other goods.

The Prime Minister hailed the announcement as a major achievement, saying the UK was the first nation to reach such an agreement with Mr Trump.

But the details are still being worked out ahead of a formal deal, and the Government hopes for an agreement within weeks.

Mr Reynolds is expected to discuss implementing the deal during talks with US trade representative Jamieson Greer in Paris on Tuesday, where he is attending a meeting of the OECD.

That meeting comes amid uncertainty about the future of Mr Trump’s tariffs after a US court last week ruled many of them unlawful, before an appeals court reinstated the levies pending a further hearing.

Last week also saw Mr Trump announce that he would double tariffs on steel to 50%, starting on Wednesday, and it remains unclear how the UK would be affected.

On Tuesday, Downing Street would not say whether British steel companies would be hit by the increased tariffs.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “up to the United States to make their own policy announcements” and added that work on implementing the US-UK deal was “ongoing”.

Mr Reynolds’s visit to Paris is part of a three-day trip, during which he is expected to meet other trade ministers and attend a G7 ministerial meeting before heading to Brussels for meetings with his EU counterparts.

During the trip, the Trade Secretary will argue that the UK is a dependable partner in an era of increasing global volatility.

He said: “Our deals with the US, EU and India are proof that the UK is the most connected country in the world to do business. Along with our modern industrial strategy, our plan for change is making the UK a safe, stable bet in uncertain times.

“We recognise our relationship with G7 allies and EU counterparts must continue to evolve and deliver a better trading environment for our businesses and exporters.

“That’s why we want to wipe away costly, business-blocking barriers and open up opportunities to grow our economy, create jobs and put more money in people’s pockets.”

Andrew Griffith, Conservative shadow business secretary, said: “Labour told the British public we had a deal with the US – but one month on there is no deal in sight, meaning British businesses and workers continue to suffer because of Labour’s failed negotiations.

“After snatching the winter fuel payment, lying about not increasing taxes, and misleading the public by saying the US trade deal was done, the public will rightly not trust a word Labour says.

“As all the other political parties wrangle over how to spend more taxpayers money, only the Conservatives are committed to being responsible with the public finances.”