UK cannot afford ‘ostrich strategy’ as US withdraws from European defence – MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK cannot afford to adopt an “ostrich strategy” as the US withdraws from guaranteeing European security, the chairman of a parliamentary committee has warned.

Matt Western, who leads the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, urged the Government on Wednesday to reassess the UK’s reliance on the US as it prepares to publish a new national security strategy.

In a letter to senior Cabinet minister Pat McFadden, Mr Western said previous strategies had been “underpinned by loadbearing assumptions of America’s place in the world” and commitment to international security.

He said: “We caution against any overly hasty moves to plan for a US drawdown. But we also do not endorse an ostrich strategy.”

Since coming to power, US President Donald Trump and his administration have indicated a reluctance to continue supporting European security, with some reports suggesting the US could withdraw troops from the continent in a row over defence spending.

Mr Trump has also suggested that the US would not come to the defence of Nato allies unless they increase their defence spending.

Mr Western urged the Government to use its new national security strategy to “set out the direction of travel for the UK’s areas of most acute strategic reliance on the US”, including use of US technology providers, intelligence capabilities and military equipment.

He also called for “a clear-eyed consideration of scenarios in which US assistance may be less forthcoming than previously expected”.

The UK currently has significant defence and security ties with the US, including the intelligence sharing Five Eyes agreement.

American firms also maintain military equipment, including the F35 jet and the Trident missiles that form Britain’s nuclear deterrent, leading some to express concern that Washington could undermine UK security by refusing to supply spare parts.

In his letter, Mr Western also repeated complaints that national security adviser Jonathan Powell had not yet been made available for questioning by the committee.

Describing the “reluctance” to allow Mr Powell to give evidence as “an unforced error of judgment”, he added: “As recent events across the world have shown, upholding accountability and trust in senior national security figures is vital.

“The Government’s position is undermining public trust and would upend long-standing precedent which all previous office holders followed.”

Mr Western has previously made similar complaints, saying in February his committee had invited Mr Powell to address them three times but with no success.

In March, a Government spokesperson insisted “senior civil servants and ministers with national security responsibility” would provide evidence to the committee.