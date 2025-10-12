PM’s national security adviser ‘played no role in collapse of China spy case’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s national security adviser played no role in the collapse of a prosecution against two alleged Chinese spies and has the Prime Minister’s full confidence, a Cabinet minister has said.

Jonathan Powell was not involved in discussions about the “substance or the evidence” of the case, Bridget Phillipson said amid mounting scrutiny over the decision to drop the charges.

Britain’s most senior prosecutor said the case collapsed because evidence describing China as a national security threat could not be obtained from Sir Keir’s administration.

The Sunday Times reported that in a meeting last month, Mr Powell revealed the Government’s evidence would be based on the national security strategy, which was published in June and does not refer to Beijing as an “enemy”.

The paper quoted a source saying a minister was told during a call with a Cabinet minister around six weeks ago that the case was about to fall, with the accusation being “that Jonathan Powell in cahoots with the Treasury had been driving through that decision”.

Ms Phillipson was asked for assurances that Mr Powell, a diplomat and ex-chief of staff to Sir Tony Blair who became Sir Keir’s political appointee to the position of national security adviser last year, played no role in the decision.

“Yes, I can give that assurance,” she told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

“We’re very disappointed that the CPS were not able to take forward the prosecution.”

Asked what the purpose of Mr Powell’s role was if he was not advising on such cases, Ms Phillipson said: “He will be, but as I say, this was a decision taken by the CPS.”

On whether he had Sir Keir’s full confidence, she said: “Yes.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, she said Mr Powell “did not have those conversations around the substance or the evidence of the case.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel told Sky Ms Phillipson had made a “very bold statement” in saying he had played no role in the collapse of the trial.

She called on Attorney General Lord Hermer to come before Parliament and provide “clarity” and accused ministers of “shirking all scrutiny,” telling Times Radio: “There are plenty of unanswered questions.”

She added that she had seen “classified information” during her time in the previous Tory government which indicated China should be designated a threat.

Downing Street has previously denied any Government involvement in the collapse of the case and the Prime Minister has blamed the Conservative administration in power at the time of the alleged offences between December 2021 and February 2023.

Sir Keir argued that the evidence should focus on the stated foreign policy position towards Beijing of the Tory government, which was to describe the country as an “epoch-defining challenge” rather than a threat.

Director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said earlier this week that the Crown Prosecution Service tried to obtain further evidence from the Government “over many months” but witness statements did not meet the evidence threshold.

Two former top civil servants have questioned the Prime Minister’s explanation for the abandonment of the prosecution of Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher.

Lord Mark Sedwill, a predecessor to Mr Powell, expressed confusion about why the trial fell apart because Beijing was “of course” a threat to the UK, while former cabinet secretary Lord Simon Case said intelligence chiefs had publicly warned of the threat from China for years.