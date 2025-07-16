Golf superfan gets tattooed with star players ahead of Open’s return to NI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A golf superfan who has been tattooed with the faces of some of Europe’s best players ahead of the Open has won the approval of one of the stars inked on his leg.

Earlier this year, Jordan Black embarked on a challenge to get images of the triumphant 2023 European Ryder Cup team tattooed on his leg before the Open returned to his native Northern Ireland.

The 35-year-old from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, now has Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg and captain Luke Donald all depicted on his left leg.

While he will not have completed the set by the time the Open Championship tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club on Thursday morning, he is confident of doing so before the start of this year’s Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black course in New York in September.

And this week he got a chance to show off the progress on his golfing body art to one of the greats who is already inked on his leg.

The Carrickfergus Golf Club member got a favourable reaction from Spanish two-time major winner Rahm when he met him at the conclusion of one of his practice rounds at Portrush.

“He says he loves it,” Mr Black told the PA news agency.

“He’s seen it and he really likes it. So it’s nice to know that.”

He added: “I started it in February. I wanted to have it finished before the Open, but fell short of that deadline, but I’ll get it finished for the Ryder Cup. I’ve got Rory, Shane, Tommy, Ludvig, Jon Rahm and Luke Donald so far.”

Mr Black will be hoping to encounter some more of the game’s star players when he returns to Portrush on Friday to watch the second round action.

“I’m a massive golf fan, I’ve played for about 20 years,” he said.

“I’m going up on Friday with the family – I’m really looking forward to it.”