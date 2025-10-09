Starmer’s days as PM ‘over’ if SNP wins majority at Holyrood, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s days in Downing Street will be “over” if the SNP wins a majority at Holyrood next year, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister spoke to the PA news agency ahead of his party’s conference in Aberdeen this weekend, where he will propose his plans to secure a new referendum on independence.

If the SNP wins a majority in May, the First Minister’s proposals suggest he will seek another vote, citing the precedent set following the 2011 election which led to the referendum three years later.

But the First Minister said he does not think Sir Keir will be Prime Minister after an SNP majority at Holyrood next year.

“I don’t think I’ll be negotiating with Keir Starmer, because if I get re-elected as First Minister of Scotland in May of next year, I think Keir Starmer’s days are over.”

Asked if he thinks the Prime Minister will be forced to resign, he added: “I think Keir Starmer is in enormous difficulty with the strength of SNP support in Scotland.

“The return of an SNP majority in Scotland, I think what that would demonstrate is the weakness of the Prime Minister and inevitable instability that would flow in what is already an unstable situation in the UK Government.”

The Prime Minister has endured a tough time in recent months, with pressure increasing on his position, including short-lived rumblings of manoeuvres by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Asked if he would resign if the SNP fails to win that majority next year, the First Minister refused to answer directly, instead saying: “I’m here for the long haul, I pledged to my party that I would give everything I’ve got to make sure that I lead a successful Scottish National Party that’s able to deliver Scottish independence, and that’s what my leadership is all about.”

He said Scots have a chance at the next election to “advance the arguments to make sure we’ve got a country we are comfortable with”.

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said: “This is simply not a priority for Scots. The UK Government’s priority is delivering for people in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government should be focused on working with us on our Plan for Change – to grow the economy, improve our public services, and put more money in people’s pockets – that is what Scots want to see.”

Before his plans are approved, Mr Swinney faces an internal fight at the party conference, with activists in several different SNP branches proposing an amendment to revert to a de-facto referendum model which would see the Scottish Government negotiate with Westminster to become independent without the need for another vote.

The amendment, proposed by nine branches, would give the Scottish Government a mandate if at least 50% of list votes were cast for independence-supporting parties.

The First Minister has questioned the legality of those proposals.

“I understand why people are putting forward those amendments, I think they’re put forward out of a sense of frustration at the obstructiveness of the UK Government and the constitutional debate,” he said.

“But, fundamentally, I’ve got to look at this from the perspective of how do we make sure Scotland becomes an independent country, and you only become an independent country if there’s an agreed process about how that happens.

“We had that in 2014 and I want to make sure that’s the case, so that we’ve got a clear pathway to deliver Scottish independence as a consequence of the election of a majority of SNP MSPs and a referendum where people can choose the future of our country, because that’s the route by which an independent country gets recognised.”

The First Minister refused to say if he would honour the amendment, should it be passed at the party’s conference on Saturday.

“That’s the debate the party’s got to have,” he said.

“The party conference will have its debate, but my point of view is, quite simply, that I’m interested in delivering independence and the proposition that I’m putting forward does that, and that’s why the party should support it.”