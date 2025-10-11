SNP will ‘win big’ next year, Swinney predicts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP are going to “win big” at next year’s Holyrood election, the First Minister has said.

John Swinney spoke in a debate on Saturday at his party’s conference in Aberdeen, where he proposed his plans for achieving another referendum on independence.

Under the proposals, which will go to a vote on Saturday afternoon, an SNP majority at next year’s election would be required for another vote.

The First Minister’s plans have also faced opposition within the party, with some activists proposing an amendment to the motion which would treat next year’s election as a de-facto referendum on independence.

In what was his most bullish speech on independence since becoming First Minister last year, Mr Swinney said: “The precedent is clear, when the SNP win a majority, we deliver a referendum on independence.

“We did it 2011 and I want us to do it in 2026, to give our people a choice on their future.

“Let us agree today that we’re not just going to win, we are going to win big.

“We’re going to win a majority for the SNP to deliver that choice for Scotland.”

Despite a torrid few years for the party, which has seen them drop to just nine MPs at Westminster, the SNP remain ahead in the polls in the run-up to the Holyrood election next year, but winning the majority Mr Swinney has targeted remains a tall order.

The First Minister added that he did not become leader to “make a difference at the margins, or to make a bit of progress towards independence”.

“No, I took the leadership to deliver independence and that’s exactly what I’m going to do for Scotland.”

He added: “We will deliver Scotland’s choice and we, the Scottish National Party, will win independence for Scotland.”

Addressing activists and campaigners, the First Minister urged them to “be clear” with the people of Scotland.

“That we go to our fellow Scots between now and May with a clear, simple and unambiguous message – only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland’s right to decide,” he said.

“Only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland’s independence and that is what this party is about.”

Speaking in favour of the de-facto referendum amendment, activist Graeme McCormick – who mulled a tilt at the leadership last year before dropping out and allowing Mr Swinney to win unopposed – said the party is “hollowing out”.

“There isn’t a branch that hasn’t suffered significant reductions,” he said.

“People are not renewing their membership and they’re walking away.

“We’ve got to reverse that and the reason for that is that we don’t inspire them.”

He added: “If we get the Scottish people, the majority of the Scottish people, in a popular vote to say ‘we’ll give you a mandate to deliver independence’, and we say by a certain day we will do it, we will inspire the membership.

“They’ll come back and even people who are in other parties will come back.”

He also urged those selected as candidates to vote against the party hierarchy.

“Just think of the legacy that would have if you are part of the Scottish Parliament, and then the provisional government of Scotland, then the government of an independent Scotland,” he said.

He added: “So I appeal to the candidates, you’re not being disloyal to any leadership, you’re being loyal to the people of Scotland.”