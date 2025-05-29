Hamilton by-election is ‘straight contest’ between SNP and Reform, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has warned that the Hamilton by-election is now a “straight contest” between the SNP and Reform UK as he urged voters to back his party.

John Swinney claimed the Labour campaign is in collapse and urged their supporters to act and “unite behind our shared principles” to defeat Nigel Farage’s party.

Voters go to the polls on June 5 in the Scottish Parliament by-election in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency, which was called following the death of SNP MSP Christina McKelvie.

Mr Swinney previously said the race to win the South Lanarkshire seat is “very tight” and a “three-way contest” between the SNP, Labour, and Reform UK.

However, writing in the Daily Record on Thursday, the SNP leader said it is now a contest between two parties.

He wrote: “This by-election is now a straight contest between the SNP and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.”

Mr Swinney described Nigel Farage as a “clear and present danger to our country” and said he must be stopped.

He wrote: “The problem is that Labour can’t do that. Their campaign is in collapse and Keir Starmer is busy pandering to Farage.

“And so, I am today asking Labour supporters to act.

“It’s time to unite behind our shared principles, defeat Nigel Farage, and refuse to be divided by a man determined to destroy the values we hold dear.”

The by-election campaigning has seen a furore among political parties in Scotland over a Reform UK advert that claimed that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community.

The ad – which the SNP and Labour have demanded be removed by Meta – shows clips of Mr Sarwar calling for more representation of Scots with south Asian heritage, although he did not say he would prioritise any one group.

Labour has described the ad as “blatantly racist”.

Mr Farage played the online ad at a press conference in London on Tuesday, before claiming the Scottish Labour leader had “introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics”.

Responding to the comment earlier in the week Mr Sarwar said he has fought against sectarianism all his adult life and said: “This is a blatant attempt from Nigel Farage to try and poison our politics here in Scotland.”

In his letter, Mr Swinney said Mr Farage is “not a man who cares about Scotland” and accused him of “promoting racist disinformation about my political rival, Labour’s Anas Sarwar”.

He told voters the by-election gives them a chance to “tell Nigel Farage that his poisonous politics are not welcome”.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “This by-election is a direct fight between Scottish Labour and the SNP, and it is desperate and dishonest spin for John Swinney to pretend otherwise.

“John Swinney wants to make this by-election about Reform because he has no ideas for the future and cannot defend his government’s record.

“After 18 years, people right across Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse are dealing with the consequences of SNP incompetence – from long NHS waiting lists to struggling high streets to declining schools.

“Nigel Farage and the Reform party are not on the side of working people, they do not care about this community, and people will see right through them.

“The SNP deserve to lose this by-election and only Scottish Labour can beat them.”

Reform UK has been asked for comment.