Swinney blasts Labour’s ‘betrayal’ as Waspi women again denied compensation

The UK Government’s refusal to compensate women who lost out on pensions cash is “another betrayal” from Labour, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

John Swinney branded the decision not to set up a compensation scheme for so-called Waspi women as “deeply regrettable” – as he challenged Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to say whether he supports the move.

The SNP leader hit out after UK Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told the Commons a targeted compensation programme would “not be practical”, while a wider, flat-rate scheme could cost up to £10.3 billion.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) has long-campaigned for affected women to be provided with compensation.

Its chairwoman, Angela Madden, accused the Government of treating 1950s-born women with “utter contempt”.

But Mr McFadden insisted the “vast majority of 1950s-born women already knew the state pension age was increasing” as a result of a “wide range of public information”, including leaflets, education campaigns, information in GP surgeries, on TV, radio, in cinemas and online.

He added: “To specifically compensate only those women who suffered injustice would require a scheme that could reliably verify the individual circumstances of millions of women.”

He argued a wider, flat-rate scheme “would simply not be right or fair, given it would be paid to the vast majority who were aware of the changes”.

After reviewing the original decision not to offer payouts, he said the UK Government had “come to the same conclusion on compensation” as previous work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, had announced in December 2024.

Raising the issue with Mr Swinney during First Minister’s Questions, SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson – the convener of Holyrood’s Finance Committee – branded the Labour Government’s decision “a new low, even for them”.

Mr Swinney said: “I think this is deeply regrettable that there is no compensation going to be in place for the Waspi women.

“These women were promised, in good faith, that the Labour Party would address when they got into Government this historic injustice, and it is just another example of the betrayal of individuals in this country by this Labour Government.

“This latest refusal of the Labour Government is a historic betrayal of women in Scotland.

“It is yet another example of Labour saying one thing to get elected and doing the opposite as soon as they are in Government – they have not even tried to keep the promises they made.

“(Prime Minister) Keir Starmer and the Labour Party strung women in Scotland along for years, only to turn round and utterly betray them the second they got into Downing Street.

“They used Waspi women as a prop for photo-ops and had no intention of delivering what they promised. It is a disgrace and they should be ashamed.”Mr Swinney added: “The SNP Government stands behind Waspi women in their demands for justice – and the question now is whether Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour will stand with pensioners in Scotland, or whether he will stand up for Keir Starmer who has just betrayed them.”

Kirsty Blackman, the SNP work and pensions spokeswoman at Westminster, said the decision “confirms what many of us already knew and feared – Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar cynically lied to the Waspi women to win votes at the last general election”.

She added: “Before the last general election, Sir Keir Starmer promised to compensate the Waspi women, with Labour Party politicians lined up behind Waspi placards and pledges; only to sit on their hands when they could actually do something about it.

“It’s no wonder so many have lost faith in the Westminster political establishment.

“Waspi women deserve so much better, they deserve fair and fast compensation.”

With an election looming at Holyrood in May, she said women who had lost out, along with their supporters, would “not forget that blatant broken promise from Keir Starmer’s Labour Party”.