MP calls for army to be mobilised in Scotland amid severe weather

An MP has called for the military to be mobilised to deliver essentials to communities in Scotland cut off by extreme weather.

Andrew Bowie warned the “critical” situation in the north and east of the country has left some without food and medical supplies.

In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, he urged him to “mobilise all available resources” to help those impacted and request military support from the UK Government.

Hundreds of schools will remain closed on Tuesday after the Met Office upgraded its snow and ice warnings to amber in the north and north-east of the country.

The rest of Scotland will fall under a yellow warning.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected in the worst-hit areas, bringing significant travel disruption. Drivers face road closures while commuters face bus and rail cancellations.

In a letter to the First Minister, which was also sent to the UK Government, Mr Bowie warned the situation is now “critical”.

The Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine said: “The situation has now become critical. Many people are increasingly cut off, with access to essential food supplies and medical provisions becoming extremely difficult and, in some instances, impossible.

“There is a real and growing risk that individuals may be left without basic necessities unless urgent action is taken.

“While emergency services, gritters, farmers and volunteer groups are going above and beyond to support their communities, in many cases they are quite simply overwhelmed by the scale and persistence of the conditions.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, I would ask that the Scottish Government urgently considers mobilising all available resources, including the armed forces, to assist with snow clearance, the delivery of essential supplies, access to remote communities and transportation to hospitals.

“In addition, I would urge the Scottish Government to take further steps to inform and reassure the public, through leaflets and online resources, with clear guidance on how to keep you and your family safe and how to request help during emergencies.”

Asked by Tory MSP Liam Kerr about Mr Bowie’s letter at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney said there had been “full engagement” with public authorities on the issues raised by the MP.

The First Minister added: “I can assure Mr Kerr and also Mr Bowie, who has written to me, that all resources are mobilised to help the situation.

“We are working closely with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council and if there is any assistance that is required by those authorities the Government will be happy to take forward that work, and that is, of course, what our liaison officers are doing on a constant basis.”