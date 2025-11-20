Scottish Government ‘broke promise’ to Mossmorran workers, Swinney told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government “broke its promise” to the workers at ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran site, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens has said.

The Fife Ethylene Plant – which produces the base material for plastics – is expected to shut in February following a decision by the company.

According to ExxonMobil, 179 directly employed jobs are at risk, along with 250 contractors, with the possibility of 50 staff transferring to the Fawley Petrochemical Complex almost 500 miles away in Hampshire.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Ross Greer said the Government had “promised” a transition plan would be developed for the site in April 2024.

He told MSPs: “On Tuesday, workers at ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran site were locked out of their workplace and told that they would lose their jobs, 200 staff and 250 contractors are facing unemployment. Ludicrously ExxonMobil have suggested they could support workers to get a job at their other site 500 miles away in Southampton.

“We all knew this was coming. For years the Scottish Greens called on the Government to develop a just transition plan for Mossmorran and in April 2024 the Government agreed, promising that work would commence within months.

“That was 18 months ago. On behalf of the workers and the families who thought the Scottish Government had their back, can I ask the First Minister where is that transition plan?”

On Tuesday, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the Government’s Grangemouth investment taskforce would be expanded to also consider the future of the Mossmorran site.

Responding to Mr Greer in the chamber on Thursday, First Minister John Swinney said: “The work the Government is undertaking as set out by the Deputy First Minister on Tuesday is focused on learning on the experience that we are taking forward in Grangemouth – of the business ventures and developments that come forward supported by Scottish Enterprise to enable us to assist companies and individuals to meet the just transition.

“That is the work that the Government is taking forward as a consequence of the very damaging decision that was taken on Tuesday, and we will support that activity with the assistance and intervention that the Government has set out.”

Mr Greer then added that he believes “the reality is there is no plan”, and the Government “broke its promise to the workers at Mossmorran”.