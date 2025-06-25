Swinney says sorry to Gypsy Travellers for ‘trauma’ of the ‘tinker experiment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has apologised to Gypsy Travellers for the “unfair and unjust policies” that caused them “trauma” in what was known as the “tinker experiment”.

John Swinney made clear that the treatment of members of this community in previous years had been “unacceptable”.

His comments came as a new report, published by the Scottish Government, stated that “the context within which the TE (tinker experiment) occurred is best understood as cultural genocide”.

Between 1940 and 1980, the so-called experiment – supported by councils and the UK government – attempted to strip away the nomadic lifestyle of Gypsy Travellers, providing rudimentary and often cramped huts for people to live in.

When families became too big to be housed in the huts, children would sometimes be taken away.

The Scottish Government has been carrying out research into the impact of what happened – with report, by the Third Generation Project at St Andrews University, revealing “discriminatory” policies had been carried out in 27 of Scotland’s current 32 local authorities.

The Church of Scotland also issued “a heartfelt and genuine apology for these historic wrongs”.

Mr Swinney, in a statement to Holyrood, said he hoped his apology could be the “beginning of a new conversation” with efforts to improve the lives of Gypsy Traveller community in Scotland.

The First Minister told MSPs “without ambiguity” that “what happened to Gypsy Traveller communities in Scotland was unacceptable”.

He added: “It is clear to the Government that stark prejudice and lack of cultural awareness led to a series of unfair and unjust policies.

“These policies resulted in children being removed from families, and families were forced to live in substandard accommodation and degrading conditions.

“The trauma that this has caused to individuals, families and groups, including those who regard themselves as ‘victims of tinker experiments’, is significant and lasting”.

With Gypsy Travellers in Holyrood’s public gallery, Mr Swinney continued: “As First Minister of Scotland, I want to say this directly to Gypsy Traveller communities: the ‘tinker experiments’ should not have happened.

“These policies were wrong. And we recognise how much it is still hurting so many.

“And more than anything else I want to say this – on behalf of Scotland, we are sorry.”

Mr Swinney added that although Scotland had “come a long way since the ‘Tinker experiments”, there was “still much to do” in tackling the prejudice the community continued to face.

And while Holyrood ministers published a new Gypsy Traveller action plan last year, the First Minister said the experiences shared as part of the government’s work “underline the urgent need for systemic change, greater accountability, and a shift in attitudes at every level”.

He declared: “We must do better.”

Stressing the need for “meaningful action” he highlighted the importance of “challenging stereotypes, confronting everyday discrimination, and committing to long-term efforts that promote understanding, respect, and equity for Gypsy Travellers”.

He stated: “Our hope is that we now have a foundation for continuing to build trust and fostering renewed relationships with all those who have been impacted by historical policies.”

His comments came as the report described the tinker experiments as being the “recurring societal and institutional dehumanisation of Gypsy Travellers in Scotland”.

This was “often carried out under the stereotype of Gypsy Travellers as a people that collectively practised a backwards or undeveloped way of life”, it added.

The research highlighted the role of the UK national government “and specifically the Scottish Office as a primary actor in the construction and enforcement of such policies”.

But it said that others – including local councils, churches and charities – were involved in “constructing the environment” that allowed this to happen.

Gypsy Travellers in Scotland were housed in accommodation including Nissen-type huts, repurposed military buildings and disused properties, the report added – with these “known by government agents to be substandard” with such properties “frequently without” electricity and running water.

The report also highlighted the “forced transfer of children”, with some youngsters being removed from their families and placed in temporary care, while others were permanently taken away, being adopted either in the UK or overseas.

Afterwards, the Reverend Tommy MacNeil, convener of the Faith Action Programme Leadership Team of the Church of Scotland and Dr Mike Cantlay, convener of its Social Care Council said: “On behalf of the Church of Scotland, we offer a heartfelt and genuine apology for these historic wrongs, highlighted in the report and carried out in the name of the Church.”

They added: “We wish to say we stand in solidarity with those who suffered, and deeply regret the harm that came to them as a result of actions by the Church in the past.”

Their statement acknowleged that the Church of Scotland “tolerated discrimination and the use of derogatory language by its employees and members”

The men stressed: “We regret and are very sorry for the trauma that was inflicted on Gypsy Traveller communities, families and individuals by our Church.”