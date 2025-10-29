Holyrood not strong enough to protect Scotland from Reform government – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holyrood is not strong enough to protect Scotland from a Reform UK government at Westminster, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the think tank IPPR Scotland, Mr Swinney raised the prospect of a Nigel Farage-led government after the next general election, claiming Reform would undermine the powers of Holyrood.

The solution, Mr Swinney said, is to back the SNP at the Holyrood election next year in order to secure and win a referendum on independence.

With just over six months until the Scottish poll, the First Minister appears to be seeking to use what he sees as the threat of Reform UK taking power at Westminster to win votes north of the border.

“I say with absolute confidence that our Parliament is not strong enough to protect us from a government led by the likes of Nigel Farage,” he said.

“Indeed, a Parliament without the power to call a constitutional referendum is a Parliament without the means necessary to defend itself, to defend our country or what we value, from what would be the most damaging and divisive Westminster government since Margaret Thatcher.”

Responding to a question from a journalist, the First Minister said a Reform-led UK government would not be a “benign” force in Scotland but would seek to attack the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

The First Minister compared how an independent Scotland could wield its powers to cut energy bills by pushing forward a shift to renewables, similar to how Ireland cut its corporation tax.

But remaining part of the UK if Reform takes control at Westminster, the First Minister said, would stimy the push towards net zero and his drive to cut poverty.

“You’ll be asking later, how distant is net zero? Well, if Nigel Farage becomes prime minister, I would contend out of sight,” he said.

“Can Scotland meet its poverty targets? Challenging with a Labour Government at Westminster that is, as yet, unwilling to play its part in this endeavour.

“But if Nigel Farage becomes prime minister, not a hope.

“That’s why we need a Parliament with the power not only to change Scotland for the better, but also to protect Scotland from the worst.”