Starmer urged to engage with Scotland over Gaza evacuations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has been urged to engage with Scotland on evacuating injured children from Gaza who would otherwise be “left to die”.

First Minister John Swinney wrote to Sir Keir Starmer earlier this month, saying Scotland “stands ready” to receive some of the 2,000 children from Gaza injured as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the territory, to be treated in the NHS.

But Mr Swinney claims to have received no response from the Prime Minister.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Swinney said: “It is deeply saddening that so far the UK Government has refused to even enter into a dialogue about medical evacuations for children in Gaza who, without proper medical attention, will be left to die.

“That is the frank reality of life in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and blockade.

“The healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of total collapse, with surgeons working day and night under artillery fire, with inadequate supplies and often no electricity.

“We know that many hospitals have been targeted and decimated by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces).”

The First Minister added that Scotland is prepared “to do what is required to save the lives of as many of these kids as we can”.

His initial call came after a meeting with children’s charity Unicef, prompting him to declare a “race against time” to help children in need of urgent medical care.

“But we can’t do so without the support of the Labour Government to get the children through the UK visa system and into Scotland,” he said.

“The suffering, torment and killing of the people of Gaza has gone on for far too long.

“I urge the Prime Minister to urgently engage with the Scottish Government on this issue so we can save as many young lives as we can.”

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said: “Since the start of the conflict, UK support has provided essential healthcare to over 430,000 people in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We have helped several children with complex paediatric conditions access privately funded medical care in the UK, supporting an initiative by Project Pure Hope.

“We have been clear the situation in Gaza is intolerable and that there must be an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge Israel to let vital humanitarian aid in and allow Gazans to receive urgent healthcare, including allowing the sick and wounded to temporarily leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment.”